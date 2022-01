There are no reported injuries as of now.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Fire Rescue is at the scene of a fire at a scrap metal yard in Tampa.

A column of black smoke can be seen from miles away because of the fire at 5501 East Hanna Ave. The address is listed as Fedca Scrap Recycling.

The company's website says they recycle scrap metal for industrial customers as well as for the general public.

There are no reported injuries as of now.