No active shooter threat in Tampa despite emergency notification

A notification people got at an area skyscraper was a false alarm.

TAMPA, Fla. — Somebody living at a local skyscraper accidentally set off an emergency response Friday in Tampa.

Police say a person living at 100 North Tampa, which used to be known as the Regions Building, was trying to use a new app that the building had provided. In doing so, officers say the person "inadvertently activated a panic alarm."

That led to confusion over a possible active shooter. Police were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Luckily, responding officers quickly realized there was no shooter and no threat.