No active shooter threat in Tampa despite emergency notification

TAMPA, Fla. — Somebody living at a local skyscraper accidentally set off an emergency response Friday in Tampa.
Police say a person living at 100 North Tampa, which used to be known as the Regions Building, was trying to use a new app that the building had provided. In doing so, officers say the person "inadvertently activated a panic alarm."
That led to confusion over a possible active shooter. Police were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. Luckily, responding officers quickly realized there was no shooter and no threat.
Investigators say the person who mistakenly hit the button thought they were pressing an information notification system, not an alarm.