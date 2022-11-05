Tampa Mayor Jane Castor set to unveil initiatives to tackle city's key issues in 'State of the City' address

While mapping out the plan to move Tampa forward, the mayor will include remarks on several topics.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — After two years, Tampa's State of the City address will finally be held in person once again. It was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This morning, Mayor Jane Castor is set to explain strategic goals to transform Tampa and highlight the progress made since last year.

"The main message I want is that this is a community that comes together In times of crisis, it comes together to celebrate. We have a lot to celebrate! Tampa is on the move and it is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, but that growth will be very thoughtful and very inclusive," Castor said to 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo a day before the address.

While mapping out the plan to move Tampa forward, the mayor will include remarks on several topics.

Tampa's Housing Crisis:

Perhaps the biggest issue facing the city right now is affordable housing.

Not only are the prices to get a house in the city not affordable, but rent prices continue to skyrocket, pushing many working families out of their homes.

Throughout this time the city has put forward two different initiatives to try and help.

The first was the Owner Occupied Rehab Program to help homeowners, who are financially unable to make any necessary repairs to bring their homes up to compliance.

The program's goal was to stabilize neighborhoods and keep people in their homes despite rising costs.

The second is Tampa's Rental and Move-in Assistance Program which was just launched in February.

$5 million was made available to help eligible renters with security deposits, first and last month's rent or rental subsidies.

Castor will look to highlight those two programs and offer solutions to make living in the city more affordable.

Tampa's Transportation and Roads:

From potholes to crumbling asphalt and flooding,l the city's streets continue to get worse.

Tampa has nearly 3,000 miles of streets. The city spends more than 5 million dollars a year when repaving, but the mayor says it isn't enough.

They can only pave about 30 miles with that funding.

That's why she plans to stress the importance of passing a one-cent sales tax referendum in November that should help them increase funding.

Tampa's Pandemic Progress:

The address last year was virtual. A unique eight-minute video to give the community a tour of the city. COVID-19 will be a major talking point today.

Mitigating the spread of the virus in the city was one of the Mayor's main focuses over the last year.

"I am ready to share all of the progress that we've been making and transforming Tampa tomorrow and then also talk a little bit about the struggle through COVID. We ensured that our businesses are able to not only remain open but to thrive during that period, so we've been very fortunate here in Tampa," Castor said.

The city set up testing and vaccination sites, made sure everyone had equal access to health care resources, and provided funding to renters that needed relief and small businesses that struggled during the pandemic.

All of this to help keep the city afloat.

While speaking to her before the address, Castor said the address will be transparent and not only lay out the struggles the city faces but her plans for the future. Other big initiatives are also set to be announced.