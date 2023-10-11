Sormwater construction will cause road closures in South Tampa next week

TAMPA, Florida — Commuters near the Ballast Point area of South Tampa should be aware that a coming construction project will cause an intersection to be closed starting next week.
The Lower Peninsula Stormwater Improvements Southeast Regional System Project will be conducting construction at the intersection of South MacDill Avenue and West Averill avenues, according to a news release.
That intersection will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct 16, and continuing through Friday, Nov. 3.
Detour routes will be posted on the roadways. Drivers on South MacDill Ave are advised to detour around the intersection via Bayshore Boulevard and Interbay Boulevard before continuing on South MacDill.
The construction project is meant to help solve flooding issues in South Tampa and improve water quality by helping to remove of trash, oils, greases, and nutrients from stormwater discharges to Hillsborough Bay.