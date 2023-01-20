x
Hillsborough County

Tampa police close part of Cypress Street for report of suspicious package

West Cypress Street is closed from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue for an investigation.
Credit: vmargineanu - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street for reports of a "suspicious item," the department said in a tweet.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating along with Tampa Fire Rescue.

West Cypress Street is closed from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed the item was a suspicious package delivered to a residence but did not provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

