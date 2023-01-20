Tampa police close part of Cypress Street for report of suspicious package

West Cypress Street is closed from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue for an investigation.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have closed a portion of Cypress Street for reports of a "suspicious item," the department said in a tweet.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating along with Tampa Fire Rescue.

West Cypress Street is closed from North Rome Avenue to North Oregon Avenue. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed the item was a suspicious package delivered to a residence but did not provide further details.

⚠️ROAD CLOSURE⚠️: TampaPD and @TampaFireRescue investigating a report of a suspicious item. W Cypress St from N Rome Ave to N Oregon Ave currently closed 🚧 to traffic. Please find an alternative route.#TrafficAlert — Tampa Police Department (@TampaPD) January 20, 2023