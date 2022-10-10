Tampa teen accused of bringing electronic stun weapon to school

Police say the device was designed to look like a lipstick case.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl who allegedly was carrying an electronic stun weapon, the Tampa Police Department said Monday afternoon.

The girl, an 8th grader at Stewart Middle Magnet School, was seen by a parent activating the device at a school bus stop, according to a department news release. It reportedly was designed to look like a lipstick case, and it was not used on or aimed at any one person.

Police say the parent contacted the school, where officials there met the bus as it arrived and directed the student to an office.

Staff located the device in the teen's backpack, police said.

The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of her age, was charged with possession of a weapon and school property.

"While we often say it, this is a prime example of 'See Something, Say Something' at work," Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a statement. "In this case, a member of our community did not hesitate to say something when they had a concern for the safety of others.