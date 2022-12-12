TPA delays 'Name the Flamingo' contest as judges review more than 65k entries

The airport was originally set to reveal the three name choices for the public vote on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla. — We'll have to wait a little longer until we can vote on a name for the giant pink flamingo at Tampa International Airport.

The airport was originally set to reveal the top three names on Monday before opening up the voting to the public but due to the high volume of entries, the judges need some more time to narrow it down.

The airport said it received more than 65,000 name submissions for the famous 21-foot bird sculpture.

"The panel was tasked with thoroughly reviewing tens of thousands of names and choosing the three most deserving options for public voting. With so many creative entries and compelling reasons from contest participants, Airport officials have decided to extend the judging period," the airport wrote.

According to TPA, the three finalists will be named later this month on the airport's social media pages.

Now, if your submitted name is chosen, you'll be sitting pretty. In addition to having bragging rights for naming the giant bird, the winner gets free airline and theme park tickets.

So what exactly do you win if you submitted the winning name of TPA's "fabulous feathered friend?"

Four nonstop, roundtrip tickets for you and three friends on Silver Airways

A VIP Experience package to Busch Gardens, including four single-day admission tickets, four all-day dining passes, four quick queue unlimited passes and preferred parking

And a chance to "bask in the limelight" at an event revealing the flamingo's new name.