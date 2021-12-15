Police: 3 injured following shooting in Tampa

Tampa Police are searching for the shooter.

TAMPA, Fla — Three people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after an overnight shooting near Robles Park in Tampa.

The Tampa Police Department says the shooting took place around 12:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Avon Avenue. Officers say two men and a woman were shot. They were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition, according to police.

TPD says no arrests have been made as the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Tampa Police

at 813.231.6130 or call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.873.TIPS (8477).