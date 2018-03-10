A Tampa man was awarded more than $3 million for the injuries he received in a July 2016 trucking accident.

Joel Capote owned and operated his own trucking company. He was eastbound on State Road 674 in a Mack dump truck when another dump truck headed in the opposite direction drifted into his path.

The trucks collided, and Capote's truck went off the road and into an embankment. His injuries included fractures up and down his leg in the femur, fibula and tibia bones, multiple facial fractures, spinal fractures, and facial lacerations of the lips and mouth. He needed multiple surgeries and intensive care as well as ongoing physical therapy, pain management, and mental health support.

His medical bills exceeded $500,000 and continue to grow. He has been unable to work and lost his commercial driver's license because he could not pass the physical requirements.

According to Morgan and Morgan, the jury announced the $3.38 million verdict on Tuesday.

