Deputies: Man shot by own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop

The sheriff's office said before deputies arrived, the man was "brandishing" the gun in the parking lot.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was shot by his own gun when it accidentally went off as he was being detained by Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies, according to a release from the agency.

Deputies said they were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to the Tampa Truck Stop located on North US Highway 301 about a man who was "brandishing" a gun in the area.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene, they tried to apprehend the man, who they said "refused to comply with their commands." And, as deputies tried to detain the man, they said the man's gun "was inadvertently discharged."

“Anytime our deputies respond to a potential active shooter situation, the top priority is to ensure the safety of every person in the area,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a release. “When deputies arrived on the scene, they quickly took the suspect into custody and during this process, the suspect's firearm discharged. This suspect not only put himself in harm's way but also our deputies and our community. We are grateful that no innocent bystanders were hurt.”