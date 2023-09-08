Tampa teens can now order food, rides with new Uber service

According to the ride-share company, the teen-oriented app will have parental supervision and safety features built-in.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Uber launched a new service geared toward teens in an effort to "help families on the go," and it's available now in Tampa.

The ride-share company says parents or guardians with teens, ranging from ages 13-17, can invite them to create an Uber account specifically designed for teens. This allows teens to order food or request their own rides; Uber adds these teen accounts have "key" safety features and parental supervision built-in.

For teens to get access to this, a parent or guardian needs to invite them to create a special teen account. This is accessed through Uber's Family Profile, the release said.

Once the teen gets a link to download the app, they can create a new account and complete a mandatory safety onboarding process. From there, teens can start requesting rides and ordering food on their own.

Uber adds it consulted with safety experts while developing its teen account, including with Safe Kids Worldwide, a global nonprofit for kids and teen safety.

Uber says in order to keep teens safe (and likely give parents some peace of mind), the following safety features are "embedded into the family experience":

Live trip and delivery tracking

PIN Verification

RideCheck

Uber’s Audio Recording feature

Expanded communication: Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen’s driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber’s safety line.

Only highly rated, experienced drivers and couriers

Teen-friendly Uber Eats