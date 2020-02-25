TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor unveiled a second Crosswalks to Classrooms painted crosswalk in Tampa.

Castor was surrounded by parents, students and teachers from Dr. Carter G. Woodson PK-8 Magnet School. The crosswalk is in front of the school at the intersection of East Yukon Street and North 22nd Street.

It's part of the city's Vision Zero, a strategy to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries by increasing visibility and safety.

Back in November, Castor unveiled the first painted crosswalk outside Rampello Magnet School at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets in downtown Tampa.

The crosswalks are to grab drivers' attention so they'll slow down for students crossing the street.

This is the first of dozens of enhanced crosswalks to be painted near schools across the city.



