Hillsborough County holds tryouts for USA Wheelchair Football League

Tampa is part of the league's first-ever expansion.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is getting a new football team — kind of.

The USA Wheelchair Football League is expanding, and Tampa was chosen to be part of the league's first-ever expansion. The league was founded in 2019 and is part of Move United.

With the expansion, the league will have teams in nine cities across the country.

To get ready for the new team, Hillsborough County's adaptive sports program held tryouts this weekend at the Lesley "Les" Miller Jr. All People's Community Park and Life Center.

Anyone ages 18 and older who use a wheelchair was eligible to try out. A county spokesperson says an additional tryout will be held July 31.

Practices will be held weekly starting in August. Teams will then compete in tournaments in Phoenix and Chicago later this year.