Tampa's vintage-style town 'Gallopsville' to auction collection Saturday

The owner, Ronald Gallops, who bought the property in 1979 is saying goodbye to the town he built.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been around for more than 40 years but by the end of the weekend, it will be part of Tampa Bay's past.

"Gallopsville" is a vintage-style town one Tampa man built. Owner, Ronald Gallops, wants the public to take part of this history home with them through an auction on Saturday.

"I want them to buy something that they will remember," Gallops said. "Put it on a shelf somewhere and look at it and say, 'Man, that's kind of neat.'"

Gallops said he bought the property in 1979 and one day, the idea came to his head.

"I said, 'Man, I could make a neat, little town back here," Gallops said.

Gallopsville has a vintage-style barber shop, saloon and even a sheriff's office. Gallops said it's been used for photo and television sets before.

Every piece is carefully chosen to fit Gallops' vision. All of the roughly 200 items must go now.

"I'm 80 years old, and I can't maintain it anymore," Gallops said. "I'm at the end of the book, so now, I have a new chapter started for however long I can make it last."

Gallops said he's moving to Dade City with a slower pace of life in a country setting.

John Harris is the auctioneer at the event and said he expects everything will be sold. That's how valuable he said the vintage collections are.

"Everything they see is gonna go back to a time period before 1930," Harris said. "If they want to own something from it, they need to be here tomorrow."

Aside from vintage items, Gallops who found success in the automotive industry is also auctioning off a one-of-a-kind "steampunk" prop he built. The vision is to make it appear usable for land, air, and sea.

Plus, there will be another vehicle inspired by the Inspector Gadget film up for the highest bid.