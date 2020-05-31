Black Tampa leaders on violence: 'We have to live here tomorrow'

City councilman Orlando Gudes and others said they understand the "hurt, pain and frustration" right now, but the violence is not needed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa councilman Orlando Gudes and other black leaders are calling for the creation of a task force to address the violence happening into the late evening hours in the wake of protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

But in the meantime, the message is this: "Go home and be with your families."

Gudes said he and other black elected officials are "deeply disturbed" by the vandalism across parts of the city Saturday evening.

Following earlier peaceful protests of police brutality, situations around the Tampa Bay area have become more hectic and some individuals have been damaging property. Law enforcement responded to several instances of people smashing windows at businesses on Busch Boulevard and E. Fowler Avenue, including a torched Mobil gas station.

"Local small businesses are being destroyed, police and sheriff vehicles are being vandalized and violence is occurring against our own fellow residents," Gudes' statement reads. "We understand the hurt, pain and frustration that our protesters are feeling right now but we must remember, we have to live here tomorrow.

"We need to look at all methods of expressing our feelings and desires, not just destruction."

Other leaders on Gudes' statement include Sen. Darryl Rouson, State Rep. Dianne Hart, State Rep. Fentrice Driskell, State Rep. Wengay Newton, City Commissioner Les Miller and School Board Member Tamara Shamburger.

They said, in the near future, they would like to see the creation of a task force with activists and community leaders meant to "address all violence within the City." They should discover ways to ensure the safety of all residents, the leaders said.

Floyd died while in police custody Monday after officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

