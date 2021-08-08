5 people hospitalized after truck crashes into Tampa Waffle House

Two of the patients are suffering from serious injuries, authorities report.

TAMPA, Fla — Five people, including at least one child, were rushed to the hospital Sunday after a red pick-up truck came barreling through a Waffle House.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. on W. Columbus Drive near N. Gomez Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half from Raymond James Stadium.

An adult and child were most seriously hurt, according to Tampa Fire Rescue, with three other people suffering minor injuries. It's not yet clear whether the people injured were in the restaurant or the pick-up.

First responders say the crash happened while the truck's unnamed driver was trying to park his car and pressed the gas instead of the brake.

Images from the scene showed two sides of the restaurant with major damage, including shattered glass and bent metal.