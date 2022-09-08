Tampa Water Department temporarily switches to chlorine disinfection

It's expected to last until Oct. 3.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Water Department is switching the way it disinfects drinking water for the next month.

From Sept. 12 through Oct. 3, 2022, the department will temporarily use chlorine instead of chloramine. Chloramine is a mixture of ammonia and chlorine.

The routine switch is done in an effort to protect the quality of drinking water, the water department says. It helps prevent bacteria from occurring in our water mains and service lines.

"Temporarily switching to chlorine also offers a sustainable alternative to losing millions of gallons of drinking water by releasing water via the City’s hydrants to clean out the water lines," Tampa Water Department says.

Customers who are sensitive to chlorine could notice a stronger smell or taste of chlorine during the temporary change.

Here are some tips to minimize the effect:

Run the tap for a few minutes before using.

Fill a pitcher of water and let it sit for several hours to allow any residual chlorine to evaporate.

Consider installing a carbon filter on kitchen/bathroom faucets or shower heads or replacing existing filters with new ones.

For those who already take special steps to remove chloramine from tap water, Tampa Water Department says you should take the same precaution during the temporary switch to chlorine as well. This includes individuals and business owners such as dialysis centers, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners.