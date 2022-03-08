Tampa Water Department will temporarily switch to chlorine to disinfect drinking water

The temporary change will last from March 14 through April 4.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Water Department is making a temporary switch from its usual disinfectant process for about three weeks starting March 14.

The department will use chlorine instead of chloramine, which is a mixture of ammonia and chlorine, to disinfect drinking water. It begins March 14 and lasts through April 4, 2022.

"The routine switch protects the quality of drinking water by preventing bacteria from occurring in our water mains and service lines," Tampa Water Department said in a news release.

It's also a sustainable alternative to losing millions of gallons of drinking water by releasing water through Tampa's hydrants out the water lines.

Customers who are sensitive to chlorine may notice a strong scent or taste during the switchover period.

The Tampa Water Department has a few recommendations to minimize the effect:

Run the tap for a few minutes before using.

Fill a pitcher of water and let it sit for several hours to allow any residual chlorine to evaporate.

Consider installing a carbon filter on kitchen/bathroom faucets or showerheads or replacing existing filters with new ones.