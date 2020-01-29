TAMPA, Fla. — A water main break at a major intersection could cause problems during the morning commute.

The Tampa Police Department shut down westbound Columbus Drive between Glen and Himes avenues because of the break, according to a news release.

It's expected crews will be on scene overnight to make repairs.

Billions of dollars are expected to be spent in the coming decade to make repairs to the city's aging water and sewer systems. Water main and other pipe breaks are a frequent occurrence citywide.

