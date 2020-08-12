Tampa water main break: Where you can pick up bottled water

A boil water notice remains in effect following a large water main break outside a Tampa water treatment facility.

A citywide precautionary boil water notice has been expanded beyond city limits following a large water main break outside a Tampa water treatment facility.

And, it remains in effect Tuesday. During an update Tuesday morning, Brad Baird, the Deputy Administrator of Infrastructure at the Tampa Water Department, said the boil water notice will say in effect anywhere from 48 to 72 hours, starting from Tuesday morning. That means Thursday is the earliest the notice will be lifted.

People living in the Hillsborough County communities of Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River and Seaboard -- plus everyone living in Tampa -- are asked to boil their water.

Where to get water now

The Tampa Parks and Recreation Department will distribute free bottled water to people living in the area. Most people will be limited to one case per household, although homes with more than four members can get two cases. Nobody will be required to show identification.

Free face coverings will also be distributed. People can pick up two face masks per person.

Bottled and water and face coverings can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Then, pick up will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday -- while supplies last.

Below are the four pick-up locations:

Himes Ave. Sports Complex - 4501 S. Himes Ave

MacFarlane Park - 1700 N. MacDill Ave. (near the basketball courts – turn onto Main St. from MacDill Ave)

Al Barnes Park - 2902 N. 32nd St.

New Tampa Community Center - 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.

What other people are reading right now:

