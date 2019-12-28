TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a person who robbed a bank Saturday morning.

It happened after 9 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on Regents Park Drive, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The person is not believed to be to the serial bank robber responsible for a series of robberies and carjackings in both Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, the sheriff's office spokeswoman said.

At this time, they are also not thought to be connected to Friday's bank robbery in Riverview.

A description of the wanted person was not immediately available.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

