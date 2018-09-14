TAMPA, Fla.-- It’s been a little more than one month since Barbara Schmidt-Roy’s 93-year-old mother Evelyn Douglas died.

Earlier this week, Roy posted on Facebook that she sees Pasco Fire Rescue responding to calls in Hillsborough when there are two Tampa Fire Rescue stations were a couple miles of her New Tampa home.

“This is devastating and perplexing at the same time. Why is a person who lives in Hillsborough County, by two fire departments that are within a mile or so from each other, pays taxes to that county yet again watching a Pasco County Fire Rescue truck and paramedic barreling down Cross Creek Blvd responding. When there are two close by fire departments loaded with trucks and paramedics. Pasco Fire Rescue has to travel miles and miles through traffic, construction, Bruce B. Downs and lights. I hope whoever they’re responding to has a better outcome than I did. 23-minute response time, one-person dead.“

Roy said she called 911 after finding her mom, who lived with her, unresponsive. Roy said the 911 operator guided her through CPR while she waited for crews to arrive.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I was doing CPR on her for a long time. Finally, I said why isn’t anyone coming? Why isn’t anyone responding? The 911 operator said no one is picking up,” Roy said.

We took Roy’s concerns to Pasco Fire Rescue and Hillsborough Fire Rescue. We learned because Roy lives near the Hillsborough and Pasco County line her home falls under the jurisdiction of Pasco County.

Pasco Fire Rescue said they responded within 13 minutes. The report said Engine 26 left within a minute of getting the call. We’re told their units were on a special detail at the Wiregrass Mall but made the 18-minute drive from their location to Roy’s home in 13 minutes.

Regardless of what jurisdiction her home falls in, Roy said she pays taxes in Hillsborough County and would expect the closest fire station to respond.

“I thought we had two fire departments in our neighborhood. I thought we’d be safe if anything happens,” she said. “If that’s the case they need to build another fire station close in our area.”

Tampa Fire Rescue stations 21 and 22 are about three miles away from Roy’s home. They belong to the city of Tampa. Technically Roy’s house falls under the jurisdiction of Hillsborough Fire Rescue. Since they don’t have a fire station in that area, Hillsborough Fire Rescue contracts the job out to Pasco Fire Rescue.

While Engine 26 was on the way, the firefighters called Tampa Fire Rescue stations 21 and 22 to help since they’re closer. Pasco ended up getting on scene first.

Roy says her mom’s official cause of death was a heart attack.

While she said she knows her mother lived a long life at 93, she still feels if someone would have responded faster her mom might still be here.

Pasco Fire Rescue says they are sorry Roy is dealing with this unimaginable loss. Their firefighters responded as fast as possible. They said like all non-breathing calls, this one was a top priority.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP