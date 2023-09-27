Tampa woman convicted of stealing VA benefits

A federal jury found her guilty of making over $20K worth of fraudulent claims in a program designed to help veterans find employment.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman could face up to 10 years in prison for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

A jury found 38-year-old Melanie Marshall guilty of lying to her counselor at the VA's Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment (VRE) program, a program designed to help veterans return to work, in order to keep getting funds from the program well past her eligibility. A press release from U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida said that Marshall took a total of $20,986.92 illegally.

During the trial, evidence showed that Marshall was eligible for the VRE program. To obtain her benefits, she signed an Individualized Written Rehabilitation Plan saying her objective was to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Health/Health Education.

Marshall successfully earned her degree around December 2015. However, evidence showed she never reported this to her counselor. Instead, she repeatedly lied about her progress on completing the degree and even provided fake degree audits to support her claims.

Because of this, the VA continued paying out funds to Marshall that were meant to pay for her classes and monthly subsistence well after she had completed the VRE program she'd been approved for.