FHP: Tampa woman crashes SUV in pond while trying to exit I-75

She attempted the maneuver from the center lane, Florida troopers said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman crashed into a pond just off Interstate 75 while trying to exit the highway from the center lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday on the southbound exit to East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, an FHP crash report states.

Troopers say the 33-year-old woman was heading south on I-75 in the center lane when she attempted to take the exit. While doing so, her SUV hit another van already in the right lane.

The SUV left the interstate and drove onto the grass that separates the highway and exit ramp before entering the pond, the crash report reads.