20-year-old Tampa woman killed in wrong-way crash

The driver of the other car, a 21-year-old woman, received critical injuries.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old Tampa woman died in a head-on crash early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 7 a.m.

Troopers say, for some reason, the woman was heading north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Old U.S. 41. Her car crashed into an oncoming car nearly head-on.

The driver of the other car, a 21-year-old Thonotosassa woman, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. The 20-year-old woman died at the scene of the crash, FHP said.