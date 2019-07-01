TAMPA, Fla. -- A 46-year-old Tampa woman has now been missing for more than a year.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday renewed its call for tips in the disappearance of Catherine Annette Escalona.

Investigators say Escalona was known to sometimes leave for a few days at a time, but she was always in touch with family members when she went away.

This time, however, she vanished without a trace.

According to deputies, she was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2017, at her home on South 48th Street near the intersection with South 19th Avenue in Tampa.

Escalona is described as a white woman, who is 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information that could help detectives find her, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.