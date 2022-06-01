x
Hillsborough County

Tampa woman wins $5 million top prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off

The 27-year-old bought the scratch-off game for $20.
Credit: Florida Lottery

TAMPA, Fla — One Tampa woman has over a million more reasons to smile after claiming the top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Kaylin Guerrero, 27, won a $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game ticket purchased at A Plus H on Gunn Highway in Tampa, the Florida Lottery says. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

The $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65, the Florida Lottery says.

