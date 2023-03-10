Tampa magnet school fosters culture of excellence, compassion. And students are thriving, leadership says.

Dr. Berry said her team of educators makes it a point to acknowledge students. Keeping a high standard for excellence but with compassion.

TAMPA, Fla. — Earlier this year, 10 Tampa Bay visited Young Middle Magnet School in Tampa. The Hillsborough County school gave us a tour of its campus and introduced us to new plans and the teachers seeing it through for students. Every day begins with a good morning greeting, and it sees students and staff throughout the week.

“We’ve already noticed just a huge level in our students,” Dr. Henrissa Berry, the school's principal said. “Attendance rate is up. [The] behavior [and] discipline rate is down. That compared to four years ago is a welcome response from our students. It’s all about communication.”

Dr. Berry said her team of educators makes it a point to acknowledge students. Especially since some kids endure financial challenges before arriving on campus. Even so, she has remained stern with high expectations.

“Be punctual. Get to places on time. Show up. Be prepared, be polite and when you get there, be productive,” Dr. Berry said.

Dr. Berry implemented incentives through Buffalo Bucks. Students receive the currency for making good on teachers' expectations. They can swap Buffalo Bucks for items in the school store. However many students choose to overlook snacks and candy.

“Toothpaste, toothbrush, underwear, socks,” Dr. Berry said.

“I come back every year because I love the kids. I actually grew up not too far from here,” Student Success Coach Jonathan Padgett said. “I grew up with some of their moms and dads. I taught some of their moms and dads. Every student doesn’t have the background at home that is more geared toward education. A lot of our kids come here as a safe place. Sometimes they don’t have the means, their parents don’t have the means to get everything for education.”

For many students, compassion has helped them perform better in school.

“They are really kind. If you need help, they will help you,” student Keelyn Hines said. “It makes me happy in the morning. Because sometimes I’m really tired, and when he says good morning, it brings me joy.