Tampa's NAACP calls for citizen review board changes and more

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s chapter of the NAACP issued a “call for action“ Wednesday, demanding changes in the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County when it comes to dealing with racism issues that they say have plagued the region for far too long.

A major step in that direction, they say, is a revamping of the Citizens Review Board.

“Change has got to come,” said Yvette Lewis, president of Tampa’s NAACP chapter.

Lewis says Tampa’s citizens review board, which allows civilian members of the community to take a look at and review cases where police misconduct has been alleged, needs to be strengthened.

“It has no power. No accountability. No subpoena power. So, nobody listens to it,” said Lewis. “They only come in after the investigation is done and complete. And nobody has to report to it. So, we need change.”

The 11-member citizen review board was established in 2015 under a previous administration.

At the time, there was a different mayor and a different police chief. A panel, they say, that no longer represents them.

“So, we are asking for true people from the community that know the community, understand the community, that have the community’s voice,” said Lewis.

Tampa’s Citizen's Review Board is made up of 11 volunteer members, including nine voting members and two alternates. They each serve staggered four-year terms.

Board members have to be at least 18 years old and must agree to submit to a background check and successfully complete the Tampa Police Department’s Citizens Academy.

Review board members may not be a City of Tampa employee, directly related to a member of the Tampa Police Department or currently working for any law enforcement agency, holding political office or be campaigning for office. They also cannot have any prior felony convictions.

The group also said it wants to see more town hall meetings, not just during election campaigns. Enhanced Community Patrolling. A registry of police discipline, so that bad cops can’t just move from agency to agency. And more video – from police cruisers to body cameras.

“We have witnessed the most powerful testimony of modern-day illustration. And that is video,” said Rev. Kendrick Gardner, a proponent of the same reform demands.

Asked about defunding police agencies, Lewis said they don’t necessarily favor the idea. They’d prefer re-directing some of the police budget into other programs.

“Mental health counselors,” said Lewis. “We need to take some pressure off the police department, OK? Because they are under a great deal of stress.”

The NAACP says it has reached out to Tampa's chief of police and said that he is, in their words, ready to have a conversation.

Chief Brian Dugan and other city leaders, they say, should be prepared to listen.

“Stop force-feeding food down our throat and ask us what we want. We know what we want,” said Lewis. “But when you come to the table, come with a sincere heart. Come with a heart that’s ready for change.”

