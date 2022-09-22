Tampa’s Powerstories Theatre hopes to stay put off West Kennedy

Powerstories has been in Tampa for more than 20 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — Potential rezoning could mean goodbye for Powerstories Theatre off West Kennedy Boulevard. The theatre has been in the area for more than 20 years.

“We want to be the theatre on Kennedy Blvd that we have always been," said Deb Kelley with Powerstories.

Kelley said the past two years were difficult for them while they tried to make it through the pandemic. She also said if they have to watch a building with so much history get torn down, it will be a devastating blow.

“It's unimaginable that this is happening," she said.

Powerstories focuses on works created by and made for women and girls. The group said they strive to stage true stories to open minds and hearts.

“When you come into the theatre you’re literally on the stage. You’re with the actors and it's just this really wonderful intimate experience," said Kelley.

Kelley said that she is hoping if they get enough support, they will be able to stay in their current location. She also said they are hoping city council members won't move forward with any rezoning plans.

“We don’t need another high-rise apartment building. We need to rally behind and support the small businesses in the community," Kelley said.

She also said several other businesses would be impacted by this if it moves forward, and that most of them are local.