FHP: Tanker truck overturns after driver loses control in Hillsborough County

The intersection at US 41 will remain closed for an extended period due to a large volume of gasoline being spilled along the highway and shoulder.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A tanker truck overturned Sunday after the driver lost control of the vehicle on US 41 at Madison Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports the truck was going southbound on US 41 and "failed to negotiate a left turn onto Madison Avenue" causing the driver to lose control and the truck to overturn.

The driver is reported to be without any injuries.

