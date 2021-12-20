Memorial service held for teen killed in South Tampa motorcycle crash

The service is open to the public and will be live-streamed online.

TAMPA, Fla. — A memorial service for one of the teens killed in a motorcycle crash in South Tampa is being held Monday.

Taylor Koulouris was riding on the back of the motorcycle when it crashed. She died from her injuries several days later. She was just 15.

A service honoring the Plant High School student's life begins at 11 a.m. Monday at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church and is open to the public.

If you can't make it to the service, you can watch it online from a live stream here.

The motorcycle driver, 17-year-old Ben Francis who also attended the school, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Lois Avenue and Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Classmates who had attended a vigil late last week to pray for the teens called Koulouris the kindest person they knew. She was someone who was always there for others, classmate Adam Enajibi said.

Best friend Elizabeth McCree said Koulouris could put a smile on anyone’s face.

“She brings me so much laughter and so much light just through her own laughter,” McCree said.

A close friend to Francis said he was funny and loved by everyone he met.

"Ben, to me, was like my brother," Taylor Sass said. "He was so impactful in my life. You look at him and you knew, you’re happy."

Tampa Police Department investigators say the driver of a Kia Sorento was heading north Friday afternoon across Bay to Bay Boulevard from the stop sign on Lois Avenue. The driver reportedly did not see the motorcycle coming up at a high rate of speed.

Francis hit the side of the SUV, and he died at the scene of the crash. Koulouris was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment before she died from her injuries.