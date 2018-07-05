TAMPA, Fla. -- Although there appears to be no immediate agreement in sight, the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers’ Association will once again resume contract negotiations with the school district Monday afternoon.

This comes a day before the school board’s workshop on the 2018-19 budget.

The two sides are at odds over raises the district promised to roughly 5,000 of its teachers, who’ve waited three years for $4,000 pay increases.

Two weeks ago, the teachers’ union and the district went before a special magistrate, who heard arguments from both parties. At those two-day hearings, the teachers' union questioned district spending patterns, while the district argued it simply cannot afford the $53 million raises.

The pay raises could also impact the district’s finances to the point of severely damage its bond rating, officials said.

A negative rating could make it more expensive for the district to secure loans when it needs to borrow money in the future.

Negotiations will take place at 3 p.m. at the Instructional Services Center on 40th St. in Tampa.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP