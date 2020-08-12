TECO manatee viewing center to stay closed until fall 2021

The viewing center will remain closed to the public due to the pandemic.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Some sad news for manatee fans: The popular viewing center in Apollo Beach will remain closed to the public through fall 2021.

The closure this season is "to help protect the health and safety of visitors and the community" amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TECO said in a release.

TECO said it will reopen on Nov. 1, 2021.

“As with so many of the changes we’ve seen this year, we know keeping the Manatee Viewing Center closed this season is a disappointment,” said Stan Kroh, manager of Land and Stewardship Programs for Tampa Electric. “Safety is our top priority, and, with that in mind, we’re offering virtual ways to experience the center until we can welcome visitors back in person.”

Though the public won't be able to visit, manatees will still gather in the warm waters of TECO's Big Bend Power Station canal when the water temperature in Tampa Bay drops to 68 degrees or colder. Florida's beloved sea cows have been gathering there since the early 1970s, oftentimes by the hundreds.

And, the area is a federal and state-protected sanctuary.

Here's how you can still see the manatees virtually:

Virtual field trips: go to tampaelectric.com/manatee and click on “virtual visit.”

The center’s live web cameras are operational, so you can see the manatees from your home. Find them here and here.

The center has a new online store through a partnership with the University of Tampa and MacDonald Training Center.

