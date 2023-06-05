Part of Tampa street shut down after TECO pole hit in crash

No one was hurt in the crash, police said, but the road is expected to be closed through around 8 a.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're driving in Tampa early Monday morning, you'll want to avoid the area of N Florida Avenue near the Sulphur Springs Water Tower for several hours.

Tampa Police said a car crashed into a TECO pole at the intersection of E Bird Street and N Florida Avenue, damaging the pole as a result. No one was seriously hurt in the crash, police said.

As crews work to clean up the crash and make repairs to the pole, northbound and southbound lanes of Florida Avenue will be shut down from E Bird Street to N Rivershore Drive.

That work is expected to be finished around 8 a.m., police said.