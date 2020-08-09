TECO warns customers against scammers trying to get utility payments

TECO said it's getting reports of scammers demanding payment over the phone to avoid service disconnection.

Tampa Electric is sending out a warning to customers to not fall for a "new twist on an old scam."

TECO said it's heard from about two dozen customers so far about this scam. And, in the past two months, TECO said it's worked with federal officials to shut down about 40 scam numbers.

This scam, TECO said, happens when "aggressive scammers" demand payment through a mobile application to avoid utility disconnection.

Here's what TECO says to look out for:

Someone falsely claims to be a TECO representative calls from a number that appears to be from the company. It may be a person or an automated voice.

The caller claims the account is past due and tells the customer to buy a money order or prepaid debit card from the store -- usually within 30-60 minutes -- and demands the customer call back with the card's number to avoid service disconnection.

If the customer doesn't want to go to a drug store during the pandemic, the caller demands they download and use a payment app instead.

TECO said some customers have ended up paying the scammer using the mobile payment app.

"Tampa Electric urges customers to be wary of anyone claiming to be from the utility, either in person or over the phone. Various versions of this scam have affected Tampa Electric – and utilities across the country – for more than eight years," TECO said in a release.

TECO said to take these steps to avoid a scammer:

TECO does not accept payments through mobile payment apps

TECO never demands payment in person or calls to ask for credit card or debit card numbers

Know the status of your account. You can view your account through TECO's website or by calling the phone number listed on your bill.

TECO will always validate your account with you when on the phone.

