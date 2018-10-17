RUSKIN, Fla. -- A teenager has been taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV Wednesday morning in Ruskin.

It happened near 21st Avenue Southeast and 6th Street Southeast.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the teen is a student at the South County Career Center.

Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Cristal Nuñez said the victim was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.

Nuñez could not immediately confirm the teen's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

