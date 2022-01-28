Teen charged with second-degree murder for Takomah Trail Park homicide

TAMPA, Fla. — A teen turned himself in to Tampa police one month after a robbery gone wrong.
Amerie Roberts, 17, is now charged with armed robbery and second-degree murder.
The Tampa Police Department says Roberts was part of a group of people who were with 16-year-old Ian D. Thomas when Thomas shot and robbed a 32-year-old man on Dec. 28 in Takomah Trail Park. The 32-year-old man returned fire with a legally-owned concealed gun, which killed Thomas.
The 32-year-old man, who had the proper permit for his firearm, survived and was treated at a hospital.
Investigators say since Roberts was involved in a felony crime that ultimately resulted in the death of the teen he was with, he meets the definition for a second-degree murder charge. So, he has been arrested and awaits a court date.