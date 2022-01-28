Teen charged with second-degree murder for Takomah Trail Park homicide

Police say another teen he was with during a robbery died, leading to the charge.

TAMPA, Fla. — A teen turned himself in to Tampa police one month after a robbery gone wrong.

Amerie Roberts, 17, is now charged with armed robbery and second-degree murder.

The Tampa Police Department says Roberts was part of a group of people who were with 16-year-old Ian D. Thomas when Thomas shot and robbed a 32-year-old man on Dec. 28 in Takomah Trail Park. The 32-year-old man returned fire with a legally-owned concealed gun, which killed Thomas.

The 32-year-old man, who had the proper permit for his firearm, survived and was treated at a hospital.