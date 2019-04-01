TAMPA, Fla. -- A teen was crushed to death in what investigators believe was a New Year's Day work-related accident at a granite supplier in Tampa.

Davis Vasquez Garcia, 16, was found dead under multiple granite pieces that appear to have fallen on top of him around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 at Galaxy Granite & Cabinets on South 51st Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the nature of the accident, authorities have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for help with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said no foul play is suspected.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.