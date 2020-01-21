TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old died Monday after police say he crashed a car into a light pole.
Tampa police said the teen and a passenger were behind another car on South David Boulevard when the teen driver tried to pass in a no passing zone. Officers said the teen was speeding and lost control of the car.
Investigators said the car spun, hit a curb and crashed into the light pole on the driver's side. It came to rest on the passenger side.
The teen was taken to Tampa General for surgery, but later died from his injuries.
Police said the passenger was not injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
