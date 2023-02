The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Nordica Street, the department said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 14-year-old is in the hospital after being shot late Tuesday night in Tampa, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Nordica Street, the department said. The teen is currently in fair condition.

Police said they don't believe this was a random act and will provide updates as they become available.