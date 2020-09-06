Police investigating after 2 teens shot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after two teens were shot Tuesday afternoon in Tampa.
Officers say the shooting happened near the 1400 block of East 99th Avenue. The two teens are believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.
Both were taken to the hospital by Tampa Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
