Police investigate deadly shooting at Temple Terrace gas station

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the Temple Terrace Police Department at (813) 989-7110.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Temple Terrace police are working to find out who was involved in a deadly shooting outside of a 7-Star gas station.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday at the gas station located at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. They say they arrived to find two people shot.

One person died at the scene while another was transported to Tampa General Hospital and treated for life-threatening wounds, according to the department.