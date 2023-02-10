Temple Terrace business to hold fundraiser for earthquake victims

The fundraiser kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — As the number of deaths continues to rise in Syria and Turkey after a devastating earthquake struck Monday, a business in Temple Terrace is holding a fundraiser to help victims.

Loai Kader, the owner of Roasted in Temple Terrace says he felt a need to do something right away.

“It kind of hit home because we are Middle Eastern and we get our product from Turkey and Syria and my staff is Syrian,” he said.

Kader explained their store also uses vendors from Turkey. He was able to get on the phone with one man they work with the other day.

“I thought the connection had gone off, but he was tearing up,” he said.

At the fundraiser, they will be serving up a special dessert called knafeh.

"It’s like mozzarella cheese on the bottom and fried dough on top,” he explained.