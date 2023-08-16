Temple Terrace Fire Department impacted by data breach, about 700 patients' data compromised

Some of the data that was breached from the patients include their names, date of service, medical treatment location and medical record numbers.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The city of Temple Terrace said Wednesday afternoon its fire department was impacted by a data breach.

Data for 700 patients who were treated or transported by the department were compromised, the city said in a news release.

However, the fire department says they are unaware of any misuse of the information.

Those who were impacted by the data breach should expect to receive a letter in the mail regarding that information.