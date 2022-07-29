Hillsborough sheriff's office releases photos of suspected vehicles used in deadly hit-and-run

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released photos of vehicles allegedly used in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on June 27.
The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard in Temple Terrace, deputies say.
In a news release, deputies described the first vehicle traveling northbound on Morris Bridge Road as a dark-colored SUV resembling a Jeep Wrangler. It also stated the headlights should be rectangular and glass.
Vehicle #1:
The second suspected vehicle was described as light in color, possibly white or sliver. This vehicle was also traveling northbound. Deputies said it resembled a Lincoln Town car or Cadillac Brougham. It was stated that the rear of the vehicle had a high mount stop light (Required after 1986) and the headlights would be rectangular and glass.
Vehicle #2:
"While our detectives continue to review surveillance video to seek justice for this victim and their family, I want to remind all drivers, that it is a felony offense to leave the scene of a crash with injuries, whether you are at fault or not," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.
A different person near the area reportedly noticed the body on the road and called law enforcement.
"Please do the right thing and call law enforcement if you find yourself in a situation like that," Chronister added. "It's legally, and morally, the right thing to do."
If you recognize these vehicles or have any information about the crash, you are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).