Child hit by gunfire in Temple Terrace shooting

Police said there were two shootings Tuesday evening in the city.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Police are trying to figure out who fired off gunshots in at least two reported incidents, including one involving a child hit.

Temple Terrace police first received a call about a shooting around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Grove Hill Road and Shirley Drive, according to a news release. Police said the caller reported several rounds were fired before someone took off in a car.

Another shooting report came in around 11:15 p.m. from the area of Boardwalk Trail Drive -- about a 10-minute trip from the first shooting location. A caller told police someone shot into their home and a child was hit.

The young girl was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Temple Terrace police at 813-989-7110.

