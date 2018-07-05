TAMPA, Fla. -- After months of failed negotiations, the teachers union and representatives for Hillsborough County met before a special magistrate last week with hope for a resolution.

"We just want to see that our district places the highest value priority on their human assets in their schools and ensures that teachers and support staff have what they need to do their jobs really well with our students each and every day,” said Jean Clements, president of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

The district and the teachers’ union are at odds over promised pay increases leaders say they can no longer afford.

Roughly 5,000 teachers have been waiting all school year on a $4,000 raise. Those teachers have gone at least three years without an increase.

In the impasse hearing last Monday morning, the district cited insufficient funds as reason behind rejecting the union request.

District representatives also said the recurring $53 million expense for raises would hurt Hillsborough County Schools’ bond rating, which could make it more expensive to secure loans and build schools in the future.

However, the HCTA says the district continues to make costly financial moves, like staff reorganization, which the district admits has an impact on salaries.

Spokespersons for the district were unable to comment for this story as negotiations are ongoing.

The magistrate has 15 to 30 days to make a decision after the hearings are complete.

