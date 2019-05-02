TAMPA, Fla. — A flying World War II tribute has landed in Tampa. The Wings of Freedom tour features several WWII-era aircraft.

The B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator and the P-51 Mustang will be open for you to explore both inside and out.

The B-17 is one of only nine in the country in working order, and the B-24 Liberator is the only remaining example of its type still flying. The P-51 Mustang was traditionally used to escort the B-17 and B-24 on bombing missions.

Flights in these aircraft are offered daily. You can even take the controls of the Mustang and see what it’s like to fly a historical fighter plane.

“To witness it flying overhead, I think that brings history to life a little bit more,” said Jamie Mitchell, the Wings of Freedom coordinator, "It makes it a lot more memorable, a lot more powerful and a lot more inspiring."

The Wings of Freedom tour is operated by the Collings Foundation, a non-profit educational foundation devoted to organizing “living history” events.

It will be at the Tampa Executive Airport through 12 p.m. on Thursday. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Flights in the B-17 and B-24 start at $450 per person. Flight training in the P-51 starts at $2,400.The money goes toward the upkeep of the aircraft.

What others are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.