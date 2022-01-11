Teen shot, killed at Halloween party identified

Detectives are still looking for information about the shooting and are asking anyone who may have knowledge of it to call 813-247-8200.

Example video title will go here for this video

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed after an argument at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa has been identified, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

In a news release, deputies said Laci Gilileo's family approved of releasing her name to the public. Gilileo was a student at Bloomingdale High School.

Detectives are still looking for information about the shooting and are asking anyone who may have knowledge of it to call 813-247-8200.

Shots rang out early Nov. 1 during a Halloween party at a home on Harney Road near U.S. 301. Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they said they found a male teen who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment. His current condition is not known at this time.

Deputies said they found Gilileo suffering from a gunshot wound at a nearby Petrol Mart. She too was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office reports an argument happened at the Halloween party before the shooting took place. Deputies said it wasn't clear if the shooter knew the two teens.